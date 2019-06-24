UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Defence And Technology Facility Opens At Tawazun Industrial Park

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 05:45 PM

New defence and technology facility opens at Tawazun Industrial Park

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) UAE armed forces and defence industry representatives today attended the opening of a new facility at Tawazun Industrial Park, TIP, for the assembly of unmanned aerial and maritime target systems used in military training, test and evaluation in the UAE.

The new venture, established by Houbara Defence and Security LLC, is a partnership between middle East General Enterprises, MGE, and QinetiQ of the UK, a leading provider of scientific and defence solutions.

Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Al Balushi, Head of the Executive Directorate of Industries and Development of Defence Capabilities at the UAE Ministry of Defence was present during the opening.

Saeed Ghanim, Chairman of Houbara, said, "This new facility is part of Houbara’s strategy to build local capacity in the defence sector. It focuses upon creating technology systems that will be used for training and skills development for the UAE military, reflecting the goals set out by our leadership in Vision 2021.

"

Houbara, will combine proven expertise of QinetiQ to test, manufacture and distribute specialist unmanned targets, satisfying the increasing demand for operational training and mission rehearsal. The initial product range includes the Jet Banshee aerial target designed to simulate the threat of aircraft for air defence systems and the Hammerhead maritime target, an unmanned speedboat designed to simulate fast inshore attack craft in a multi-vehicle swarm.

Tim Allen, CEO of Houbara said, "We are delighted to open our new facility at TIP. It demonstrates Houbara’s commitment to customers and our collaborative approach through direct investment into the UAE’s defence industry. In addition to our locally-based resources, we offer unique access in the UAE to QinetiQ’s global resources of 6,000 dedicated professionals, providing technological and scientific expertise that helps our customers protect and optimise their defence and security capabilities."

Related Topics

Assembly Attack Technology UAE United Kingdom Middle East National University Industry

Recent Stories

Indian politician demands Abhinandan’s moustache ..

8 minutes ago

UN Rights Chief Urges Sudanese Authorities to Let ..

8 minutes ago

Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman takes notice ..

8 minutes ago

Students conference at PU on Tuesday

8 minutes ago

Seven proclaimed offenders held in Kalat

8 minutes ago

US to announce fresh sanctions against Iran Monday ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.