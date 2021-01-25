UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Announces First COVID-19 Case In Months

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 11:00 AM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2021) New Zealand confirmed on Monday it was investigating one positive case of COVID-19 in the community that was first reported on Sunday, the first domestic case in months.

The infection in a 56-year-old woman who returned to New Zealand on 30th December, was of the South African variant, the COVID-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said during a news conference.

There were no other community cases reported and authorities said the source of the infection was probably a fellow returnee at a quarantine facility.

