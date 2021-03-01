UrduPoint.com
NYUAD Forms 'Teen Council' To Engage Young Voices In Exhibition Programmes

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 12:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2021) The NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Art Gallery has announced the formation of a new "Teen Council" - a programme that aims to encourage greater dialogue with the UAE’s younger generation and promote their active participation in the arts.

Consisting of six members between the ages of 13 to 18, the Teen Council will become trusted advisors to The Art Gallery and provide input on upcoming exhibitions and public programmes. The council members will be consulted regularly on the gallery’s planned events and projects.

They will also have the opportunity to work alongside The NYUAD Art Gallery’s education team to organise one online event in conjunction with the ongoing exhibition, enabling them to gain hands-on experience in developing an educational program from the conceptual stage to realisation.

Commenting on the inaugural of the council, Alaa Edris, Assistant Director of Publications and Education at The NYUAD Art Gallery, said, "Since The NYUAD Art Gallery’s inception in 2014, we have strived to become a locus of intellectual and creative activity where local communities, and especially the youth, can experiment with, and experience, the arts in a collaborative way whilst contributing to the region’s growing art and cultural ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to be finally able to bring the ‘Teen Council’ to life; we believe that it is vital to work with younger generations to welcome fresh ideas and perspectives that will shape the future direction of our sector in the years to come."

Aspiring candidates should be UAE nationals or residents with a genuine interest in arts. Successful applicants will be expected to commit to participating in virtual meetings throughout the academic year and serving the council until August 2021, with the option to have their service extended up to a maximum of three years.

Sebastian Grube, Community Engagement and Marketing Officer at The NYUAD Art Gallery, commented, "The creation of the Teen Council is a great opportunity to check the pulse of the younger generation. We believe that in order to advance the arts sector and ensure that we remain highly relevant and forward-thinking, we must give the nation’s inspiring teenagers a voice."

Candidates can be nominated or self-nominated by completing a form. Following an initial review of the applications, The NYUAD Art Gallery team will select and invite shortlisted nominees to attend virtual interviews before selecting six members to join the council. The programme is scheduled to start at the beginning of April.

