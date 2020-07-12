UrduPoint.com
Oman Announces More Than 1,300 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 03:15 PM

Oman announces more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Sunday 1,318 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 56,015.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had to date also registered 257 deaths as a result of the disease.

"So far 36,098 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman," ONA added, noting that the country conducted 3,570 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.

More Stories From Middle East

