UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Daily Basket Price Rises To US$60.06 A Barrel Friday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 01:45 PM

OPEC daily basket price rises to US$60.06 a barrel Friday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes rose 52 cents to stand at US$60.06 a barrel on Friday, 18th October, compared with US$59.54 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Ecuador Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola October Arab

Recent Stories

SC bench hearing Justice Isa's case dissolved agai ..

19 minutes ago

Russia Registers 15 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

18 minutes ago

Islamabad police arrest JUI-F's two workers for in ..

45 minutes ago

Chile extends state of emergency as protest death ..

18 minutes ago

European stocks diverge at open; pound slides

18 minutes ago

Over 970 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.