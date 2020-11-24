UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $44.75 A Barrel Monday

OPEC daily basket price stood at $44.75 a barrel Monday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$44.75 a barrel on Monday, 23rd November 2020, compared with $43.38 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

