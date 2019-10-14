UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $60.95 A Barrel Friday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 01:00 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $60.95 a barrel Friday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$60.95 a barrel on Friday, 11th October, compared with $58.71 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

