Over 3,000 books donated for disadvantaged children

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2019) Avid readers in the UAE have donated 3,266 books for underprivileged children during the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale at Dubai Studio City's Sound Stage.

This year, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale has partnered with Dubai Cares to donate books to underprivileged children in Kenya. The event encourages the public to purchase and donate a book at the Red Readerhood corner to support Dubai Cares' mission as it continues to empower underserved and vulnerable children and young people in developing countries by supplying them with books and educational materials.

Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Cares, said, "We are delighted to partner with Big Bad Wolf, and we hope this collaboration will be the first of many more to come. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to education and learning."

"Red Readerhood is a key initiative for us in every market we visit. Last year, we donated over 5,000 books to underprivileged children and this year, we hope to donate even more," said Mohamed Al Aidaroos, Managing Partner of Ink Readable Books, organisers of Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Dubai 2019.

He added, "Our mantra is to change the world, one book at a time. We work closely with publishers around the world to make books affordable and accessible to people from all walks of life, and this includes unprivileged children across the world. Through our partnership with Dubai Cares, we want to ensure that children around the world have the chance to hold a book in their hands – that will assist in their learning and development."

Some 135,000 individuals have attended the book sale during the first week of the 11-day event.

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is also supporting local author, Gulmehek Khan, who at eight years of age has written a poetry book entitled, 'Flowers'. Gulmehek will be signing copies and selling her book from Thursday to Sunday, and all proceeds will go to Big Bad Wolf Book’s CSR arm, Red Readerhood to support children in need.

Open 24 hours a day until 23:59 on Sunday, 20th October. The sale features three million brand-new English-language books available at 50 to 80 percent discounts off recommended retail price.