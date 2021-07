NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2021) As many as 39,097 more people in India tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 31,332,159, according to official figures.

The health ministry said on Saturday 546 more people died of the disease, raising the death toll to 420,016.