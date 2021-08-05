UrduPoint.com

Over 81,800 Grievances Related To COVID-19 Violations Recorded Last Year: Public Prosecution Yearbook

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2021) The Public Prosecution issued its 2020 Yearbook, which highlights its operational plan based on the vision, mission and objectives of the Ministry of Justice.

The yearbook also includes the achievements of the departments, projects, initiatives, strategic performance indicators of the Public Prosecution, as well as related statistics from the past year.

These statistics cover emergency, crisis and disaster prosecution data, such as the 81,856 grievances related to COVID-19 violations recorded on a remote grievance system. The Public Prosecution assessed 52,493 of these grievances, cancelling or reducing fines for 33,094 requests.

The yearbook contains statistics on emergency, crisis and disaster prosecution lawsuits, amounting to 32 criminal cases, 486 administrative lawsuits, and 100 remote investigations.

It showed that 18,050 verdicts were issued in 2020, which had a conviction rate of 95 percent.

The yearbook presents news and events related to the Public Prosecution in 2020, as well as speeches, interviews and the details of 260 administrative decisions.

It can be accessed by visiting the Public Prosecution’s website, http://www.pp.gov.ae/, or by clicking on the link, https://bit.ly/3jrCFWQ.

