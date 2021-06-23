Pakistan blast kills one, injures 14

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2021) At least one person was killed and fourteen injured in a blast in Pakistan's Lahore, Johar Town area, the chief police officer said on Wednesday.

It could not be immediately ascertained whether it was an explosive or due to gas leakage, as the police, bomb disposal squad teams, and rescue rushed to the area, reported Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Ahmed Dogar said the investigation was underway and the experts were looking into the matter. He confirmed that 14 people were injured, of which one was in serious condition.

DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal told news channels that the investigation was underway and evidence was being collected in this regard.

Footage made from mobile phones and shared on social media showed dust, smoke and debris spread in a residential area. Boundary walls of nearby houses had collapsed and window panes shattered, according to APP.

SSP Investigation Mansoor Rehman said forensic and bomb disposal investigations were being conducted to ascertain the facts.

Eyewitnesses and news camera footage showed that a number of vehicles and motorbikes in the area were damaged. The front of several houses was badly damaged. Police cordoned off the entire area and started an investigation.