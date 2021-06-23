UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Blast Kills One, Injures 14

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:30 PM

Pakistan blast kills one, injures 14

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2021) At least one person was killed and fourteen injured in a blast in Pakistan's Lahore, Johar Town area, the chief police officer said on Wednesday.

It could not be immediately ascertained whether it was an explosive or due to gas leakage, as the police, bomb disposal squad teams, and rescue rushed to the area, reported Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Ahmed Dogar said the investigation was underway and the experts were looking into the matter. He confirmed that 14 people were injured, of which one was in serious condition.

DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal told news channels that the investigation was underway and evidence was being collected in this regard.

Footage made from mobile phones and shared on social media showed dust, smoke and debris spread in a residential area. Boundary walls of nearby houses had collapsed and window panes shattered, according to APP.

SSP Investigation Mansoor Rehman said forensic and bomb disposal investigations were being conducted to ascertain the facts.

Eyewitnesses and news camera footage showed that a number of vehicles and motorbikes in the area were damaged. The front of several houses was badly damaged. Police cordoned off the entire area and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Injured Police Mobile Social Media Vehicles Gas From

Recent Stories

Comoros President meets UAE Ambassador, discusses ..

1 minute ago

Cambodia reports record high of 587 daily COVID-19 ..

9 seconds ago

Reduction of MRL in rice crop imperative to mainta ..

10 seconds ago

Hong Kong reports two new imported COVID-19 cases

12 seconds ago

KP to start second shift at schools in August: Min ..

14 seconds ago

Fijians urged to take vaccines to reduce COVID-19 ..

17 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.