Pakistan closes its Eastern, Western borders to contain COVID-19 spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) Pakistan has closed its Eastern and Western borders both for trade and passenger traffic for two more weeks to contain the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

There are 1,513 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country with 12 deaths and 28 recoveries, according to Pakistan's Dawn newspaper.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on National Security Division, SAPM, Moeed Yusuf said, "Both passenger traffic and trade has been stopped at the borders with Afghanistan, Iran and India which includes Kartarpur Corridor as well.

He added that the international flights to the country were banned till 4th of next month and there will also be prohibition for flights leaving the country for abroad from Sunday, according to Associated Pakistan of Pakistan, APP.

Moeed Yusuf informed that the Pakistani passengers stranded at different international airports were brought back to Pakistan, while the remaining had received visas from the respective countries to further their stay.