Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo attracts over 100,000 visitors in 18 days

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai crossed a milestone of 100,000 visitors within just 18 days and became one of the most visited pavilions since the show opened its doors on 1st October, 2021.

The colourful exterior of the pavilion attracted more than 8,000 visitors on the first day, and the visitor’s number jumped to 55,000 in the first week of the month. The pavilion has reached 120,000 visitors just after 3 days of reaching its first milestone.

Rizwan Tariq, Director-General of the Pakistan Pavilion, said, "The response has been phenomenal since the opening of the Expo 2020 and we are extremely happy to announce that the pavilion received more than 100,000 visitors during the first 18 days of October.

The pavilion has attracted the attention of visitors through its spaces and activities that reveal ‘The Hidden Treasure’ of Pakistan."

Afroz Abro, Lead Programming and Marketing, said, "The pavilion has lined up many cultural, informative, and business events throughout October to showcase the immense potential and opportunities both in tourism and other economic sectors." She added that the pavilion would also host a variety of entertainment and business events throughout the six months of the Expo.

Covering an area of 3,251 square metres in the Opportunity District, the pavilion themed 'The Hidden Treasure' is intended to boost tourism, commerce and investment in Pakistan.