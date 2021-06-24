UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reports 1,097 New Coronavirus Cases, 38 More Deaths

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 11:45 AM

Pakistan reports 1,097 new coronavirus cases, 38 more deaths

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2021) Pakistan on Thursday reported 1,097 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1,131 recoveries from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Thirty-eight corona patients died during the past 24 hours, according to the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the principal body governing the policies and implementation of the national COVID-19 effort of Pakistan.

Since the pandemic outbreak, Pakistan has reported a total of 951,865 coronavirus cases with 22,108 deaths so far.

A total of 303,882 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours and the total number of doses provided as yet stands at 13,484,364.

