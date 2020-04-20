UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Announces 7 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 05:00 PM

Palestine announces 7 new COVID-19 cases

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) Seven new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Palestine today, raising total to 329, Palestine news Agency, WAFA, quoted the Ministry of Health spokesman Kamal Shakhra as saying.

Shakhra also said two people from Bethlehem who had recently recovered had once again tested positive for the disease, putting the total of recovered now at 69, noting that two deaths were registered in the West Bank.

Related Topics

Palestine Bank Bethlehem From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Umar Akmal hearing set for 27 April

16 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

20 minutes ago

After weeks at sea, tourists leave cruise ship in ..

19 minutes ago

Police arrests nine drug dealers and weapon handle ..

19 minutes ago

Asian Development Bank (ADB) ventures raises $50 m ..

19 minutes ago

South Waziristan becomes first merged district to ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.