Palestine announces 7 new COVID-19 cases

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) Seven new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Palestine today, raising total to 329, Palestine news Agency, WAFA, quoted the Ministry of Health spokesman Kamal Shakhra as saying.

Shakhra also said two people from Bethlehem who had recently recovered had once again tested positive for the disease, putting the total of recovered now at 69, noting that two deaths were registered in the West Bank.