Palestinian Business Council Marks Year Of Tolerance In Abu Dhabi

Sun 06th October 2019 | 10:00 PM

Palestinian Business Council marks Year of Tolerance in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) Under the patronage and with the attendance of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, the Palestinian business Council held a celebration yesterday to mark the Year of Tolerance.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Muhammed Hussein, Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian Territories, Bishop Atallah Hanna, Archbishop of Sebastia from the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem, and several ambassadors of Arab and foreign countries to the UAE.

The event, which was held at the Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi Theatre on Al Reem Island, aimed to highlight the UAE’s tolerant approach and related policies, which have made it a model of human coexistence and fraternity and a meeting point of diverse civilisations and cultures.

Speaking at the celebration, Sheikh Nahyan said, "I am pleased to welcome you this evening, and I thank the members of the Palestinian Business Council in Abu Dhabi for organising this during the Year of Tolerance to express their pride in the role of the emirate and the entire UAE in spreading peace and human fraternity around the world."

Sheikh Nahyan added that tolerance in the UAE is part of the legacy of the Founding Father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who always promoted, in words and actions, the culture of tolerance and human fraternity among society as a social and moral value.

