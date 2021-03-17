Parliamentary work is key for UAE’s aspirations for global leadership, country’s development: Al Owais

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council (FNC) Affairs, applauded all teams for their hard work and collaboration, where the complementary roles of the government and the FNC led to programmes and action plans to meet the aspirations of citizens and develop all sectors.

Al Owais thanked Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, for his commitment to attending the FNC sessions. Sheikh Saif attended the eighth session of the 2nd Cycle of Ordinary Sessions of the 17th Legislative Chapter to discuss the ministry’s civil defence policy, as well as a draft federal law to regulate cemeteries and burial procedures. He answered the FNC members’ questions transparently, reaffirming the leadership’s dedication to providing solutions for enhancing the quality of life for all community members.

Furthermore, Al Owais thanked the FNC Speaker, Saqr Ghobash, and members of the council for their efforts.

"The ministers are always keen to attend the sessions of the Federal National Council and answer members’ questions. This is an affirmation of the outstanding level that parliamentary practices in the UAE have achieved, where efforts converge to resolve all issues facing members of the community and to ensure the UAE’s development continues to move forward," Al Owais asserted.

"The parliamentary sector has become the engine driving the UAE’s efforts to fulfil its aspirations for global leadership and excellence over the past 50 years," Al Owais asserted.

"The Federal National Council has been, and remains, indispensable to the advancement of all sectors in the UAE ever since our country’s foundation by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan," he added.

"The council played a great role in drafting legislation and issuing decisions that have enabled the UAE to achieve the global success it has enjoyed over the past 50 years. Moreover, the FNC spearheaded the efforts that allowed the UAE to assume an advanced global status in terms of parliamentary diplomacy."