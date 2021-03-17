UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentary Work Is Key For UAE’s Aspirations For Global Leadership, Country’s Development: Al Owais

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:15 PM

Parliamentary work is key for UAE’s aspirations for global leadership, country’s development: Al Owais

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council (FNC) Affairs, applauded all teams for their hard work and collaboration, where the complementary roles of the government and the FNC led to programmes and action plans to meet the aspirations of citizens and develop all sectors.

Al Owais thanked Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, for his commitment to attending the FNC sessions. Sheikh Saif attended the eighth session of the 2nd Cycle of Ordinary Sessions of the 17th Legislative Chapter to discuss the ministry’s civil defence policy, as well as a draft federal law to regulate cemeteries and burial procedures. He answered the FNC members’ questions transparently, reaffirming the leadership’s dedication to providing solutions for enhancing the quality of life for all community members.

Furthermore, Al Owais thanked the FNC Speaker, Saqr Ghobash, and members of the council for their efforts.

"The ministers are always keen to attend the sessions of the Federal National Council and answer members’ questions. This is an affirmation of the outstanding level that parliamentary practices in the UAE have achieved, where efforts converge to resolve all issues facing members of the community and to ensure the UAE’s development continues to move forward," Al Owais asserted.

"The parliamentary sector has become the engine driving the UAE’s efforts to fulfil its aspirations for global leadership and excellence over the past 50 years," Al Owais asserted.

"The Federal National Council has been, and remains, indispensable to the advancement of all sectors in the UAE ever since our country’s foundation by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan," he added.

"The council played a great role in drafting legislation and issuing decisions that have enabled the UAE to achieve the global success it has enjoyed over the past 50 years. Moreover, the FNC spearheaded the efforts that allowed the UAE to assume an advanced global status in terms of parliamentary diplomacy."

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE All Government

Recent Stories

Court orders for medical examination of Zardari's ..

27 minutes ago

National Assembly body rejects baseless report of ..

27 minutes ago

PDMA with stakeholders devise contingency plan for ..

27 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A result

30 minutes ago

MBRCGI launches ‘Government Innovations from the ..

2 hours ago

UN Asks for $3.85Bln to Assist 16Mln Vulnerable Ye ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.