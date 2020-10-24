Polish President Duda infected with coronavirus

WARSAW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus but is feeling good, presidential minister Blazej Spychalski announced on Twitter on Saturday.

"The president yesterday was tested for the presence of coronavirus. The result turned out to be positive. The president is fine. We are in constant contact with the relevant medical services," Spychalski said.