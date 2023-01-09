UrduPoint.com

Portugal Hires Martínez As Its New National Team Coach

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Portugal hires Martínez as its new national team coach

LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2023) Portugal hired former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez to lead its national team on Monday, Associated Press (AP) reported.

The Spaniard replaces Fernando Santos, who quit in December after Portugal’s elimination against Morocco in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Santos left amid the controversy of benching Cristiano Ronaldo in the knockout stage of the tournament in Qatar.

Martínez ended his six-year stint with Belgium after the team’s disappointing group-stage elimination at the World Cup, when he again failed to lead the nation’s golden generation to a triumph.

He arrives to a Portugal team filled with talented players like Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and João Félix.

Related Topics

World Qatar Santos Lead Belgium Portugal Morocco December Gold Coach

Recent Stories

Negev Forum Working Groups meeting begins in Abu D ..

Negev Forum Working Groups meeting begins in Abu Dhabi

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler allocates land in Al Owainat for dry ..

Sharjah Ruler allocates land in Al Owainat for drying fish

2 minutes ago
 Aldar advances its position with improved ratings ..

Aldar advances its position with improved ratings across three global benchmarks

2 minutes ago
 DFM, DWTC to launch MENA IPO Summit

DFM, DWTC to launch MENA IPO Summit

2 minutes ago
 Nishtar Medical University (NMU) organizes awarene ..

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) organizes awareness walk about burnt kids

22 minutes ago
 US Officials Tracking Wagner Group's Operations in ..

US Officials Tracking Wagner Group's Operations in Africa, Europe - Reports

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.