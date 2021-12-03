Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon in New York

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2021) Preparations have been completed for the launch of the new edition of the Zayed Charity Marathon in New York, which also celebrates the occasion of dedicating 2nd December as Emirati Day in the US state.

This edition of the marathon, which will be held in Prospect Park, Brooklyn, will be one of the events celebrating the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.

The event's organising committee arrived in New York City, headed by Lt. General Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Zayed Charity Marathon Supreme Committee, and was briefed on all the arrangements made to hold the event. This edition will add value to the event, which was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who came up with idea of holding a charity race named after the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 2001, which led to the first edition of the Zayed Charity Marathon in Abu Dhabi. The race’s first international edition was then held in New York in 2005, whose profits and donations went to the Kidney Foundation.

In response to the UAE's celebrations on its 50th National Day and Golden Jubilee, the local administration in New York State ordered that public buses in the city be adorned with the UAE's 'Year of the Fiftieth' logo, and was shown on a number of screens at 12:00 yesterday, to highlight the strong and profound relations between the UAE and the US, and New York in particular.

The UAE Embassy in the US is exerting great efforts to support this major event, and all the activities related to the UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations in the US.

Lt. General Al Kaabi said that this edition of the marathon has special significance as it coincides with the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations, marking 50 years of achievements and plans for further innovation and excellence in the future and showcasing the UAE's pioneering experience in supporting prosperity and promoting peace, tolerance and giving around the world.

"Spanning 50 years, our relationship with the city of New York remains strong across the trade, culture, education and sports sectors. The Zayed Charity Marathon has become one of the cities landmark events, with people looking forward to participate and contribute to its noble goals, especially as they have witnessed first-hand the mark it left in terms of helping the sick and supporting scientific research conducted by the National Kidney Foundation," he added.

Lt. General Al Kaabi noted that the marathon has brought together over 30,000 people from different religions and nationalities who joined its noble cause, and commended the role of Senator Kevin Thomas who suggested that 2nd December be allocated as Emirati Day in New York State.