President Receives Written Message From President Of Cyprus On Bilateral Ties

Published June 05, 2023

President receives written message from President of Cyprus on bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a written message from President Nikos Christodoulides of the Republic of Cyprus regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was delivered to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, during his meeting with Constantinos Kombos, Cypriot Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, they discussed the friendship and strategic partnership between the UAE and Cyprus and explored ways to deepen cooperation in various fields.

The two ministers reviewed the outcomes of the working visit undertaken by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed to Cyprus in April, where he met with President Christodoulides.

They also reiterated the continuous growth and development of the UAE-Cypriot cooperation across various domains.

The discussions also covered regional and international situations and developments and the joint cooperation within international organisations.

Sheikh Abdullah and Kombos also discussed several mutually common topics, including climate change and the available opportunities to achieve a qualitative leap in the multilateral efforts to combat the impact of climate change. They also discussed the preparations of the UAE to host the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) scheduled to be held in November in Dubai.

