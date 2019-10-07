UrduPoint.com
‏‪Prime Minister Of Lebanon Visits Wahat Al Karama‬

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 10:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) The Prime Minister of Lebanon, Saad Hariri visited this Monday Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.‬ ‏‪Upon his arrival, Hariri was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.‬ ‏‪He attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

‬ ‏‪He then went on a tour and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about Wahat Al Karama components, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.‬ ‏‪The tour was concluded with the word written by The Prime Minister Of Lebanon in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.‬ ‪ ‬

