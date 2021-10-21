Providing citizens with decent life top priority of UAE’s leadership: Hamdan bin Zayed

MIRFA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, said the advanced development plans and projects of the Al Dhafra Region are in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Monitoring the affairs of citizens and providing them with decent life are priorities of the UAE’s leadership, he added.

He made the remarks while receiving a number of UAE nationals at the Mohammed Al Falahi Al Yassi Council where he expressed happiness at relaxing COVID-19 countermeasures.

"We thank Allah Almighty for helping us overcome COVID-19 pandemic, even though it was costly, but there is nothing more precious than the UAE and its people," he added, wishing the people of Al Mirfa good health.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his keenness to continue to communicate with the UAE citizens, noting he was always in contact with the citizens of the Al Dhafra Region during the COVID-19 pandemic, to listen to their views and improve community services.