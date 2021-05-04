UrduPoint.com
Public Prosecution Urges Public To Adhere To Laws Related To Fireworks

Muhammad Irfan 30 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2021) The Public Prosecution urged the public to adhere to relevant laws and not use or deal in fireworks without a licence, to protect the public’s safety and avoid legal action.

The Public Prosecution published an awareness video on its social media accounts affirming that Article 1 of the Federal Decree Law 17 for 2019 on weapons, ammunition, explosives, military materials and hazardous substances stipulates that explosives are defined as a chemical compound or a mixture of different chemical compounds that react with each other when exposed to certain factors, such as a force producing pressure, heat and speed that can affect or damage surrounding areas, including fireworks.

Article 3 of the Decree Law stipulates that the possession, acquisition, obtainment, carrying, import, export, re-export, transit, trans-shipment, trade, manufacturing, repair, transportation or disposal of any weapon, ammunition, explosives, military materials or hazardous substances is not permitted in any way, except after obtaining a relevant licence or permit from the Licencing Authority or the concerned entity, according to the provisions of the Decree Law.

Article 54 stipulates that the penalty of imprisonment for no less than one year and a fine of no less than AED100,000 or either shall be imposed on anyone who, without a licence, trades in, imports, exports, manufactures or transports fireworks from and to the state.

Publishing these tweets is part of the Public Prosecution’s campaign to improve the public's legal culture and raise their awareness.

