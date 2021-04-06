RAK Chamber and CEO Clubs Network collaborate to drive business activities

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RAKCCI) and CEO Clubs Network have signed a cooperation agreement to support and develop the skills of leaders and managers of private companies in Ras Al Khaimah through attracting CEOs from around the world to empower the business community in the emirate.

Mohamed Ali Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of RAKCCI, stressed the importance of the collaboration with CEO Clubs Network through a variety of upcoming events, which will cover owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), young CEOs, and practiced CEOs.

Al Nuaimi added that should be SMEs the priority, being one of the key sectors in both the emirate and the UAE. He underscored the importance of supporting all segments of the business sector by offering global solutions to transform challenges into opportunities that help drive investment activity in Ras Al Khaimah.

With over 6000 factories operating in Ras Al Khaimah, supporting and diversifying industrial activities in the emirate and promoting them through events with the CEO Clubs Network will help draw investors to this vital sector, in line with the industrial strategy that has been launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Al Nuaimi pointed out.

Tariq Ahmed Nizami, Founder and CEO of CEO Clubs Network Worldwide, said that, under the agreement, CEO Clubs Network will provide a platform which members of the RAKCCI can use to communicate with local and international companies to exchange expertise and invite delegates to visit and explore the investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah.