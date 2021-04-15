RAK Crown Prince visits Al Jazirah Al Hamra Port Customs Centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, today visited the Al Jazirah Al Hamra Port Customs Centre.

He was received at the centre by Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Mehrezi, Director-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Customs Department, and several officials from the department.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud reviewed the centre’s work and was briefed about its operational systems, e-transaction services and customs facilitations provided to customers, to enhance the country’s stature as an economic and commercial centre.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud commended the human resources working at port customs centres, due to their work in facilitating transactions. He also lauded the role of the customs centre in utilising the most advanced customs equipment, which ensures safety and security in the UAE, in general, and Ras Al Khaimah, in particular.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud was accompanied by Sheikh Arhama bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of the Media Division of the Office of the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasim.