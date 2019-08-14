UrduPoint.com
RAK Elections Committee Chair Visits Candidate Registration Centre

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 55 seconds ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 05:30 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2019) Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler’s Office and Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Federal National Council, FNC, Elections 2019 Committee, visited the candidate registration centre in Ras Al Khaimah.

The centre will work with candidates for the FNC Election 2019, which will take place from 18th to 22nd August in the Ras Al Khaimah Cultural Centre Hall.

Sheikh Abdullah was briefed about the services provided by the centre, which is equipped to the highest standards to provide leading services and support the election, in the presence of committee members Mohammed Ahmed Al Keet, Emiri Court Advisor, Monther bin Mohammed bin Shukr Al Zaabi, Director-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, and Ahmed Obaid Al Tunaiji, Director-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Antiquities and Museums.

Sheikh Abdullah said that the committee is supported by H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and is monitored by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council, while highlighting its readiness for the election. He also thanked the committee’s members, working teams and volunteers.

