RAK Municipality discusses strengthening energy-sector cooperation with leading Canadian companies

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) -Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, in collaboration with the Consulate-General of Canada in Dubai, held a conference to forge collaboration on energy efficiency projects and discuss the effectiveness of Public-Private-Partnership, PPP, via videoconference, on July 28th, 2020.

The event was opened by Munther Mohammed bin Shekar Al Zaabi, Director-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, and Jean-Philippe Linteau, Consul-General of Canada in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, to highlight collaboration opportunities between Ras Al Khaimah and Canadian businesses to build a greener economy.

Opening the discussion, Al Zaabi underlined that Ras Al Khaimah is one of the fastest-growing economies in the UAE, supported by booming industrial, hospitality, retail, logistics and tourism sectors, offering competitive advantages to businesses looking to establish in the region. Driven by its "Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040", Ras Al Khaimah targets 30 percent energy efficiency, 20 percent water efficiency and 20 percent contribution of renewables to the electricity mix of the Emirate by 2040.

Al Zaabi said, "Part of our strategy at Ras Al Khaimah Municipality is about establishing and developing a strong supply base for energy efficiency and renewable energy products and services, as this will enhance the Emirate’s ability to continually improve its environmental credentials. With minimal business set-up costs and high ease of doing business, capable companies in the field have the opportunity to establish in Ras Al Khaimah a strong hub to serve the Emirate and the region.

"

Commending Ras Al Khaimah’s efforts to tackle climate change, the Consul-General of Canada outlined his country’s strengths in energy-efficient technologies, renewable energy solutions, green infrastructure knowledge, as well as Canadian expertise in PPP.

Linteau said, "Improving energy efficiency provides an opportunity to address climate change, which is why Canada joined the Three Percent Club led by the International Energy Agency. I commend Ras Al Khaimah’s visionary ‘Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040’ and the collaboration between Canadian businesses and Ras Al Khaimah. This is one of many other initiatives Ras Al Khaimah and Canada can work on together to address environmental challenges."

Tuning to specific discussions, Ras Al Khaimah’s Energy Efficiency and Renewables Office, Reem, presented a status update on its Energy Efficiency programmes and its future projects, which includes thousands of new green developments, more than 3,000 building retrofits, significant network expansions in street lighting, water, and electric vehicle charging in Ras Al Khaimah.

The virtual conference witnessed the participation of several leading Canadian companies that provide advanced energy and renewable energy solutions, including Hatch, EllisDon and MHPM Project Managers Inc.