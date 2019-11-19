UrduPoint.com
RAK Ruler Condoles Death Of Sultan Bin Zayed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 01:00 AM

RAK Ruler condoles death of Sultan bin Zayed

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has mourned the death of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative, who passed away today.

Sheikh Saud extended heart-felt condolences to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Al Nahyan's Family, and the UAE people.

