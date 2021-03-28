UrduPoint.com
RAK Ruler Receives Iraqi Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 04:45 PM

RAK Ruler receives Iraqi official

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received the visiting Iraq's Anbar Governor Dr. Ali Farhan al-Dulaimi.

RAK Ruler welcomed the Iraqi official and his accompanying delegation and discussed ways to enhance the strong bonds between the UAE and Iraq at all avenues.

In turn, Dr. al-Dulaimi extended thanks and appreciation to RAK Ruler and wished further development, prosperity and welfare for the emirate.

More Stories From Middle East

