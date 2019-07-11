RAK Ruler receives Nabati poets competing in Million’s Poet

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received a group of poets at his palace on Thursday.

The poets are participating in the coveted "Abu Dhabi-based Million’s poet Programme", an annual competition organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi, which attracts several thousands of applicants from the UAE, and other Arab and Gulf countries.

It seeks to preserve the heritage of Nabati poetry in the Arab region and promote it to be at the forefront of Arabic literature.

Sheikh Saud underscored the UAE's efforts to preserve and promote the heritage of Nabati poetry in the UAE and the Arab region.

The poets recited verses praising the development and progress being witnessed by the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah under the leadership of Sheikh Saud.