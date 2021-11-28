UrduPoint.com

Rania Elwani Expresses Confidence In Hosting 2021 FINA World Swimming Championships

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 06:00 PM

Rania Elwani expresses confidence in hosting 2021 FINA World Swimming Championships

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) Dr. Rania Elwani, a former world-rated swimmer, expressed her confidence in hosting the 25 metre 2021 FINA World Swimming Championships and the Abu Dhabi World Aquatics Festival, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The FINA World Swimming Championships, which will be held in Etihad Arena on Yas Island from 16th to 21st December, 2021, is the largest swimming event in the UAE, in terms of participants, numbering 1,700 competitors, with prize money totalling US$2.8 million.

"The UAE has the habit of organising dazzling events.

It is the land of initiatives and the home of innovation," Elwani said.

"There are numerous events that we are waiting for in Abu Dhabi during the upcoming period, most notably the Formula 1 Grand Prix and the World Swimming Championship," she added.

In terms of women’s sports, Elwani stressed that the FINA World Swimming Championships and the Abu Dhabi World Aquatics Festival will benefit women's sport in the UAE, especially as the swimming championships will assist in the education of many girls, as well as give them more impetus to develop and work to achieve even more.

