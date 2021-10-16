UrduPoint.com

Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince Orders 50-couple Mass Wedding

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2021) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 16th October 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, has issued directives to organise a mass wedding ceremony for 50 couples in Al Jazeera Al Hamra area, in celebration of the UAE's 50th National Day anniversary.

The move comes as part of Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud's support to the Emirati youth to enable them get married to maintain stable family life.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud said: "Mass weddings are the fruit of the values instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who put the prosperity and stability of the citizens in a top priority. These values continue to be upheld by our leadership."

More Stories From Middle East

