Real Madrid Signs Young Turkey Midfielder Arda Güler

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Real Madrid signs young Turkey midfielder Arda Güler

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2023) Real Madrid reached a deal to sign Arda Güler on Thursday, adding another young player to its midfield, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The 18-year-old Turkey international arrives from Fenerbahce on a six-year contract. He will be officially introduced by Madrid on Friday.

Spanish media said the talented youngster arrives on a transfer fee of 20 million Euros ($21.7 million), with add-ons that could reach 30 million euros ($31.6 million).

Madrid recently signed 20-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham and renewed the contracts of veterans Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

The Spanish club also has Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Dani Ceballos in the midfield. Ceballos also had his contract extended recently.

Madrid also recently extended the contract of defender Nacho Fernández, and boosted its attack with the loan of Spain striker Joselu from Espanyol. Not returning next season are forwards Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Díaz.

