Registration For Federal National Council Membership To Kick Off Tomorrow

Registration for Federal National Council membership to kick off tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2019) The National Election Committee,NEC, tasked with organising the fourth cycle of elections to the Federal National Council,FNC, announced that the candidate registration process for FNC membership will commence tomorrow, 18th August 2019, in nine centers across the UAE. The registration centers will continue to accept candidate applications until August 22, 2019.

The Committee also underscored that those seeking to contest the FNC elections should comply with the constitutional requirements of being a citizen of the UAE, and permanent resident of the emirate they are seeking to represent. They should not be less than 25 years of age (born on or before October 4, 1994). A knowledgeable and literary person of sound reputation capable of discharging his or her civic responsibilities, the candidate should not have been convicted of any offences linked with their behavior, unless they have undergone rehabilitation for such behavior in accordance with the law.

The Committee confirmed that eligible candidates keen to contest the elections must submit their applications to the concerned Emirates Committee within the specified period during the official working hours (from 8am to 3pm).

According to the timeline of the fourth FNC election cycle, the announcement of the preliminary list of candidates will be made on 25th August, while that of the final list of candidates is scheduled for 3rd September.

NEC has identified the centers well ahead of the election process to allow candidates to reach the centers on time and complete the formalities. In the emirate of Abu Dhabi, several centers have been identified, including the headquarters of Abu Dhabi Committee on the second floor of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry,ADCCI. In Al Ain, the chairman hall at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium is a designated candidate registration center, along with Zayed City Council in Al Dhafra.

In Dubai, meeting rooms Hatta C and Hatta D at Dubai World Trade Centre have been assigned for the purpose, while in Sharjah, Hall 1 in Sharjah Advisory Council building will accept applications. In Ajman, candidates may complete all registration formalities at Sheikh Hamid Hall in the Ajman Museum, while in Umm Al Qaiwain, the Social Development Center in Umm Al Qaiwain has been designated for the purpose. In Ras Al Khaimah, the Grand Hall of the Cultural Center in Ras Al Khaimah, will accept applications. In Fujairah, candidates may register on the eighth floor of Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

