RTA attracted over AED1 bn in foreign investment in 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2021) In 2020, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) managed to attract foreign investments in infrastructure and services developments projects, through PPP models; Build, Operate, Finance (BOFT), with several global firms from the USA and Europe exceeding AED one billion . Examples of these projects include the air-conditioned bus shelters, and Union 71 Project.

''RTA is making renewed efforts to develop a comprehensive structure for promoting strategic relationships with the private sector and improving the organisational environment to support long-term public-public partnerships. In particular, these efforts are focused on enticing international partners and foreign investments in the transport sector. To realise these objectives, RTA started on developing smart and innovative solutions for new partnerships in investment and funding transport projects,'' said Ibrahim Al Haddad, Director of Commercial and Investment, Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector.

"RTA is making relentless efforts to promote its investment relationships with the private sector and realign it with our leaders launch of the ‘Invest in Dubai’ platform, a standard digital platform for establishing a business. It offers a unique experience for practising business in a style befitting smart Dubai. It promises to be the biggest unified platform enabling investors to obtain commercial licenses and start a smooth running of a business in minutes.

"

"RTA played a key role in implementing the vision of our government and mapped out plans to attract global businesses in the fields of innovation, 4th industrial revolution technologies and infrastructure. Through these efforts, we aim to develop a digital investment front to leverage the transport sector, support the economy, and enhance the competitiveness of RTA’s services," continued Al Haddad.

"The digital front we are planning to launch in the second half of 2021 will seek to attract foreign investments and promote partnership. It will offer an opportunity for the private sector to share ideas and innovative projects. Thus, it will contribute to anticipating future needs of partners, building sustainable partnerships, and creating attractive investment prospects," he noted.

"RTA’s focus on promoting partnerships with the private sector stems from the vision and directives of our leaders to broaden the prospects of sustainable cooperation. It requires the development of simple and resilient procedures, and opening interactive communication channels with investors. The overall objective of these efforts is to motivate the business sector and foster sustainable investments for achieving RTA’s strategic goals," concluded Al Haddad.