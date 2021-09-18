RTA Hosts 18th IRF World Meeting & Exhibition In November 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will host the 18th International Roads Federation (IRF) World Meeting & Exhibition during 7-10 November 2021. The event, which is themed ‘Roads to tomorrow’ will see the participation of 250 speakers among road experts and specialists. It is expected to attract 1500 visitors from 60 countries.

"Hosting IRF World Meeting & Exhibition, one of biggest and time-honoured events in the field of roads and infrastructure worldwide, is an endorsement of the high quality and efficiency of UAE’s roads, which had been ranked number one internationally from 2013 till 2017 in the Global Competitiveness Report of Davos Economic Forum. It echoes the confidence reposed by international organisations in the standing and reputation of Dubai and its ability to stage highly successful global events. It is great that edition coincides with Dubai’s hosting of Expo 2020 as well," said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

The accompanying exhibition is anticipated to attract 1500 visitors from 60 countries as well as 100 international firms and start-ups. About 250 road and infrastructure experts and specialists will deliver speeches in 70 discussion panels. Their research papers will highlight strategic directions and present a roadmap depicting key policies and research in the fields of roads, smart mobility and the use of artificial intelligence in designing and managing highways. Discussion topics also include infrastructure guidance for smart driving, innovative paving materials, surveying techniques, and zero-fatality strategies.

The event includes 66 sessions including 8 masterclasses, 15 executive sessions, and 34 scientific sessions in addition to workshops presented by 250 speakers from 42 countries. The programme will review the expertise of speakers in topics related to the design and management of highways, guidelines for smart driving infrastructure, innovative paving materials, surveying techniques, and the zero-fatality strategy. As such, it will contribute to offering an opportunity for investments in research and development of roads, smart mobility, product marketing, and support for profitable strategies. Such strategies contribute to expanding the scope of business for researchers, manufacturers, consultants, and decision-makers in the field of roads and infrastructure across the UAE.

Mr. Patrick Sankey, President and CEO of IRF, said, "IRF and Dubai RTA share a common vision of roads and mobility at the service of a longer-term agenda of growth and sustainability. It is with this shared spirit that we have worked together to develop the programme of the 18th IRF World Meeting & Exhibition, which evolves around the the idea that the roads we design today will serve an increasingly diversified range of uses and vehicles. Is our road network ready? These questions require a level of cross-industry consensus which the IRF World Meeting is perfectly situated to generate".

VIPs and ministers’ session will host Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Eng. Abdullah Al Mogbel, Chairman of the IRF. Speakers also will include Jernej Vrtovec, Minister of Infrastructure, Slovenia, and Mrs. Dagmawit Moges, Minister of Transport of Ethiopia.