Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Thursday received Ramadan well-wishers at his palace in Saqr bin Mohamed City here on the eighth day of the holy month.

He received the greetings of Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure along with Sheikhs, senior officials and heads of local government departments as well as dignitaries and Emiratis, who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The reception was attended by several top officials of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.