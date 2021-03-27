Rulers send condolences to Egyptian president over train collision

EMIRATES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2021) Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates today sent cables of condolences to the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, over the train collision in Sohag, Upper Egypt, which resulted in injuries and fatalities.

The cables were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers Dr.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm al-Qaiwain and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras al-Khaimah.

Similar cables were sent to the Egyptian president by Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers of the Emirates.