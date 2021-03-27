UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rulers Send Condolences To Egyptian President Over Train Collision

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 12:45 AM

Rulers send condolences to Egyptian president over train collision

EMIRATES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2021) Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates today sent cables of condolences to the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, over the train collision in Sohag, Upper Egypt, which resulted in injuries and fatalities.

The cables were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers Dr.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm al-Qaiwain and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras al-Khaimah.

Similar cables were sent to the Egyptian president by Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers of the Emirates.

Related Topics

Egypt Ajman Sharjah Rashid Sohag Saud

Recent Stories

Drug smugglers arrested, huge quantity of drugs, w ..

26 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted missile attac ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns attack on petroleum products distribu ..

2 hours ago

Poor quality carbohydrates diet linked to heart at ..

26 minutes ago

Stocks gain on upbeat economic data

26 minutes ago

German Parliament Says There Was No Hacker Attack ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.