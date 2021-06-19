UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports Over 17,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 466 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

Russia reports over 17,000 new COVID-19 cases, 466 deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2021) Russia on Saturday reported 17,906 new COVID-19 cases, including a record 9,120 in Moscow, pushing the national infection tally up to 5,299,215 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force confirmed 466 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 128,911.

