Russia Reports Over 17,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 466 Deaths
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2021) Russia on Saturday reported 17,906 new COVID-19 cases, including a record 9,120 in Moscow, pushing the national infection tally up to 5,299,215 since the pandemic began.
The government coronavirus task force confirmed 466 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 128,911.