UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Build 16 Centres For Infectious Diseases

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:15 PM

Russia to build 16 centres for infectious diseases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) Russia will build 16 centres for treating infectious diseases in the country by May 15, Russian news agency Sputnik quoted Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on Thursday.

The national government announced earlier this week that it would allocate 8.8 billion rubles ($US112​​​.32 million) for this purpose, as part of the effort to fight new coronavirus, COVID-19.

"We plan to conduct the construction in two stages. Eight centres will be launched by April 30, and by May 15, the construction of the remaining eight centres, with a total of 800 beds, should be completed," Shoigu said at a cabinet meeting.

Sputnik reported that Russia registered 163 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 658.

Twenty-nine people have recovered and 112,000 are currently being monitored in self-isolation, according to Sputnik.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Russia April May Government Cabinet Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Stokes hopeful for IPL 2020, prepares himself desp ..

3 minutes ago

WHO Representative Praises Russia's Coronavirus Fi ..

4 minutes ago

Nine held for different violations in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Iran reports 157 new virus deaths, imposes interci ..

4 minutes ago

Rs 7 bln allocated for village electrification, up ..

4 minutes ago

Bolivia Declares State of Emergency, Shuts Borders ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.