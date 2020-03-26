Russia to build 16 centres for infectious diseases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) Russia will build 16 centres for treating infectious diseases in the country by May 15, Russian news agency Sputnik quoted Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on Thursday.

The national government announced earlier this week that it would allocate 8.8 billion rubles ($US112​​​.32 million) for this purpose, as part of the effort to fight new coronavirus, COVID-19.

"We plan to conduct the construction in two stages. Eight centres will be launched by April 30, and by May 15, the construction of the remaining eight centres, with a total of 800 beds, should be completed," Shoigu said at a cabinet meeting.

Sputnik reported that Russia registered 163 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 658.

Twenty-nine people have recovered and 112,000 are currently being monitored in self-isolation, according to Sputnik.