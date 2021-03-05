S. Korea approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2021) South Korea's drug safety agency on Friday approved the use of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

According to Yonhap news agency, the Ministry of food and Drug Safety has allowed use of Pfizer's two full-dose regimen following three separate independent evaluations on the efficacy and safety.

The Pfizer vaccine is the second coronavirus vaccine approved here, following AstraZeneca.