Saif Bin Zayed Attends Conclusion Of Bahrain Grand Prix Of Formula 1

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of Bahrain Grand Prix of Formula 1

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2023) MANAMA, 6th March, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has witnessed the concluding ceremony of the Bahrain Grand Prix of Formula 1 of 2023, which took place on Bahrain International Circuit.

Sheikh Saif thanked and appreciated the Kingdom of Bahrain, its leadership, government and people for their success in hosting this international sports event. This year’s edition is the most sustainable race, with the announcement of future plans to reduce the impact on nature and supporting the goals of climate and environmental protection.

Sheikh Saif also witnessed the final activities of this global race, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Vice President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports; Lt. Gen. Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Bahraini Minister of Interior; and Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE ambassador to Bahrain.

The UAE Minister of Interior arrived in Bahrain and was welcomed at the airport by the Bahraini Minister of Interior and several Bahraini officials.

