UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saif Bin Zayed Attends Sigining Of MoU Between Ahmed Bin Zayed Foundation, Yitzhak Rabin Centre

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 10:00 PM

Saif bin Zayed attends sigining of MoU between Ahmed bin Zayed Foundation, Yitzhak Rabin Centre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has attended the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between Ahmed bin Zayed Foundation and Yitzhak Rabin Center, which is dedicated for humanitarian, educational and social works.

The MoU aims to provide humanitarian aid to all segments of the society, regardless of their religions, including Jews, Christians and Muslims, which is in line with the directives of the UAE's wise leadership that calls for human fraternity and upholding to the values ​of love in order to achieve world peace.

Hisham Abed Ahmid Ahmid, Member of the board of Trustees and CEO of the Ahmed bin Zayed Foundation, and Dalia Rabin, Chair of the Yitzhak Rabin Center, signed the MoU.

The Ahmed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation was established in 2010.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Muslim Jew Christian All Love

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai a moment to collaborate for shared ..

2 minutes ago

DC vows for ensuring better arrangements at Eid Mi ..

28 seconds ago

Daily mouthwash may inactivate human coronaviruses ..

31 seconds ago

13 Private Members bills introduced, 3 passed desp ..

35 seconds ago

Air pollution drives food delivery leading to plas ..

3 minutes ago

Unemployment in Russia Down to 6.3% in September F ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.