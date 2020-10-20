Saif bin Zayed attends sigining of MoU between Ahmed bin Zayed Foundation, Yitzhak Rabin Centre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has attended the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between Ahmed bin Zayed Foundation and Yitzhak Rabin Center, which is dedicated for humanitarian, educational and social works.

The MoU aims to provide humanitarian aid to all segments of the society, regardless of their religions, including Jews, Christians and Muslims, which is in line with the directives of the UAE's wise leadership that calls for human fraternity and upholding to the values ​of love in order to achieve world peace.

Hisham Abed Ahmid Ahmid, Member of the board of Trustees and CEO of the Ahmed bin Zayed Foundation, and Dalia Rabin, Chair of the Yitzhak Rabin Center, signed the MoU.

The Ahmed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation was established in 2010.