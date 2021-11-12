UrduPoint.com

Saif Bin Zayed Receives Jordanian Prime Minister At Expo 2020 In Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 09:30 PM

Saif bin Zayed receives Jordanian Prime Minister at Expo 2020 in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, today met with Jordan’s Prime Minister Dr. Bisher Al Khasawneh at Expo 2020 today.

The meeting highlighted the strong relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Jordan and explored ways to expand bilateral cooperation in various fields for achieving mutual development aspirations.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; a number of ministers and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Welcoming the Jordanian Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation, H.

H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed highlighted the strong bonds between the two countries, and congratulated Jordan on its National Day, which is being celebrated at Expo 2020.

Al Khasawneh stressed the close ties between Jordan and the UAE and expressed his appreciation for the exceptional organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai, describing it as an ideal opportunity for participating countries to explore innovation that is shaping the future of the world.

Jordan is participating in Expo 2020 with a pavilion that showcases the country’s new innovative and engaging vision. Under the theme ‘The Thresholds of Ingenuity’, the pavilion provides a highly immersive, interactive and sensorial experience of a country where modernity meets tradition, high-tech meets emotions and a young, agile society meets the cradle of culture.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Young Rashid 2020

Recent Stories

Balochistan reports 6 more corona positive cases

Balochistan reports 6 more corona positive cases

5 minutes ago
 Two Suspects in Explosion in Mosque in Eastern Afg ..

Two Suspects in Explosion in Mosque in Eastern Afghanistan Detained - Governor's ..

5 minutes ago
 Pak-Swiss political consultations: Bilateral coope ..

Pak-Swiss political consultations: Bilateral cooperation, Kashmir, Afghanistan d ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan HC for India issues around 3000 visas to ..

Pakistan HC for India issues around 3000 visas to Indian Sikh Yatrees

5 minutes ago
 Russian Government Submits Bills on Use of QR Code ..

Russian Government Submits Bills on Use of QR Codes to State Duma

5 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives US National Security Co ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US National Security Council Coordinator for MENA reg ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.