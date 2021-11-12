Saif bin Zayed receives Jordanian Prime Minister at Expo 2020 in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, today met with Jordan’s Prime Minister Dr. Bisher Al Khasawneh at Expo 2020 today.

The meeting highlighted the strong relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Jordan and explored ways to expand bilateral cooperation in various fields for achieving mutual development aspirations.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; a number of ministers and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Welcoming the Jordanian Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation, H.

H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed highlighted the strong bonds between the two countries, and congratulated Jordan on its National Day, which is being celebrated at Expo 2020.

Al Khasawneh stressed the close ties between Jordan and the UAE and expressed his appreciation for the exceptional organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai, describing it as an ideal opportunity for participating countries to explore innovation that is shaping the future of the world.

Jordan is participating in Expo 2020 with a pavilion that showcases the country’s new innovative and engaging vision. Under the theme ‘The Thresholds of Ingenuity’, the pavilion provides a highly immersive, interactive and sensorial experience of a country where modernity meets tradition, high-tech meets emotions and a young, agile society meets the cradle of culture.