Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of Police College

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, witnessed today on Thursday the graduation ceremony of batches of 34 candidates, 34 male university students, and 18 female university students from the Abu Dhabi Police College, to join their colleagues in police work as soldiers in the service of the nation's leadership and its people.

Sheikh Saif congratulated the graduates and their families for their efforts and perseverance, and called on the graduates to continue the path of excellence and leadership through work, effort and giving, and to follow up on developments and learning in order to contribute to the sustainability of the march, and the process of modernization and development according to solid and firm foundations.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed handed the Sword of Honour to the student candidate, Obaid Rashid Ali Al Yamahi, for obtaining the first place in the grand total, the first in academic sciences, the first in specialised training, and the holder of the Sword of Honour. He also handed certificates of appreciation to student candidate Hamad Salem Al Hamar, who scored second in the grand total; student candidate Abdullah Waleed Abdullah Al Shehhi, who scored third in the grand total.

Sheikh Saif handed certificates of appreciation to student candidate Ali Mohammed Rashid Al Kindi, first in weapons and shooting; student candidate Hamad Hamdan Al Zaabi, first in infantry; student candidate Salem Hamad Al Nuaimi, first in leadership competence and behavior; student candidate Musabeh Yahya Al Ketbi, first in sports; student candidate Majid Yusef Al Qursi Al Ali, first in practice; student candidate Ahmed Yassin Al Masarwa from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, first in the grand total of students delegated from the brotherly Arab countries;

He also handed certificates to university student Mohammad Jassim Al Obaidli, first in the grand total among the university students in the 34th edition; university student Shamma Hammoud Musabeh Al Balushi, first in the grand total among the university students from the 18th edition; university student Ashley Lewis from the USA, first among the delegated students; and university student Scott Gordon Sydney from the Federation of Canada, first among the students delegated from friendly foreign countries.

Upon the arrival of Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, the leader of the parade asked permission from Sheikh Saif to open the graduation ceremony. Students sang a national poet, then the graduates took the legal oath to be loyal to the UAE and its president, respect its constitution and laws, work with honesty, trust and obedience to all orders issued to them.

Hereafter, the flag of the college was handed over from the graduating batch to the next batch, as the music played the flag peace and the national peace. The graduates then chanted three times for the life of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Finally, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed took a souvenir photo with the graduate students and a number of senior attendees.