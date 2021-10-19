Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Career Exhibition

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office inaugurated Tuesday the 23rd National Career Exhibition and the 17th International Education Show 2021 (IES).

The two events are being organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), from 19th to 21st October.

After the inauguration, Sheikh Salem Al Qasimi toured the exhibition which brings over 75 local and international educational and academic institutions, and numerous government and private agencies together under one roof.

He was accompanied by Abdullah bin Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Expo Centre Sharjah, Sheikh Majid bin Faisal Al Qasimi, First Vice-President, SCCI, Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice-President, SCCI, Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General, SCCI, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah, and a number of SCCI board members.

During his tour, Sheikh Salem Al Qasimi met with representatives of the participating bodies, who briefed him on the latest career opportunities and training courses they provide to enhance the job skills of Emirati graduates.

He was also briefed on the latest services and programmes provided by the universities, institutes, and colleges to the students in various disciplines and educational levels.

"The National Career Exhibition and the IES are a true translation to the forward-looking vision of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah in terms of preparing a highly educated generation capable of assuming responsibility and managing work in different sectors," said Salem Al Qasimi.

He added that the two events are considered among the most important national initiatives that seek to achieve the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071, by harnessing youth energies and the best education outputs to prepare responsible generations that enjoy the highest academic and professional levels.

The IES, which is held in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Sharjah Private Education Authority, offers hundreds of the latest education programmes and a wide range of learning options from universities, colleges, and institutes of higher education from different countries of the world.

The National Career Exhibition, which is held in cooperation with Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS), provides valuable job opportunities offered by numerous entities, in addition to workshops and training courses aimed at helping Emirati graduates secure appropriate career opportunities.