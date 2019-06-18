Sanad Aerotech increases global footprint with expansion into Eastern Europe

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) Sanad Aerotech, a leading maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service provider for aero engines and industrial gas turbines that is wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), is expanding its network of international customers. The Abu Dhabi-based business has announced maintenance agreements Russian Nordwind and Bulgarian BH Air, two leading Eastern European operators.

The breakthrough partnership agreements come after Sanad Aerotech and Rolls-Royce announced a landmark US$6.5bn engine maintenance agreement, including component repair to operators globally over a nine-year period and signify Sanad Aerotech’s collaboration with leading operators in Eastern Europe for the first time.

Nordwind is Russia’s 8th largest operator, flying scheduled and chartered flight to 85 destinations across Europe, middle East, Africa and Latin America. This agreement sees Sanad Aerotech overhauling up to 14 IAE V2500 engines from now until 2022 – and is the Abu Dhabi-MRO’s first and only such agreement for V2500 engines with a Russian operator.

The Bulgarian charter airline BH Air primarily operates flights between northern and western Europe and Bulgaria. Sanad Aerotech will overhaul 5 IAE V2500 engines for the operator throughout 2019.

Commenting on the agreements, Sanad Aerotech CEO, Mansoor Janahi said: "We’re thrilled to increase our global footprint into the Eastern European region, expanding our work with leading operators with solid growth projections. These deals represent confidence in our quality, reliability and globally competitive services that we offer from Abu Dhabi."

Sanad Aerotech is an independent service provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul services for IAE customers around the world, providing its services to more than 300 V2500 engines since 2014 with year on year growth of over 20%. The V2500 engine on the popular Airbus A320 aircraft has sold over 7,000 engines worldwide and is in service with leading airlines in every corner of the globe.

Sanad Aerotech has grown exponentially over the past five years, doubling its operations three times and providing services directly to over 10 international customers as well as supporting IAE in its delivery of long-term engine maintenance contracts.

The company’s new identity also marks an important milestone in the company’s development, building on three decades of experience in the aviation industry and positioning it for the future with a focus on engineering excellence underpinned by industry-leading reliability, innovation and technology.