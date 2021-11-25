UrduPoint.com

Sanad, Rolls-Royce Celebrate 10-year Commitment To UAE’s Aerospace Industry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 04:15 PM

Sanad, Rolls-Royce celebrate 10-year commitment to UAE’s aerospace industry

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly-owned by Mubadala Investment Company, and Rolls-Royce, the British multinational aerospace giant, today marked 10 years of strategic partnership by reaffirming their commitment to enhance mutual cooperation in progressing the future of sustainable aviation.

During a panel discussion hosted by the UAE-British business Council at the 4th Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai, Sanad and Rolls-Royce shed light on a decade of joint achievements and outlined their common vision to enhance sustainability in the aviation sector.

The firms’ future pledge follows the recent signing of the Partnership for the Future by leaders of both nations, which aims to increase the depth of relations between the UAE and UK, and foster an increase in the volume of mutual trade from AED91 billion in 2019 to AED130 billion Dirhams in the next few years.

Mansour Janahi, Deputy Group CEO of Sanad, said, "Our partnership with Rolls-Royce has strengthened over the past 10 years, with our joint capabilities serving to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s status as a strategic global hub for the aviation industry. During our decade-long partnership, Sanad has developed technical and engineering capabilities to support the maintenance of the Trent 700 engine, which is used on the Airbus A330 aircraft. In 2019, the partnership was consolidated further with the signing of an agreement worth more than AED23 billion to become a global partner for the maintenance of Trent 700 engines.

We look forward to the next 10 years – and beyond."

John Kelly, Senior Vice President, Europe, middle East and Africa, Rolls-Royce, commented, "The aviation and tourism sector continue to act as major drivers of the UAE economy, with revenues estimated to represent 13% of the country’s GDP. Rolls-Royce has played a key role in supporting the growth of the country’s aviation sector and we are pleased to celebrate 10 years of strategic alliance with Sanad. Through our strategic cooperation in sustainable aviation solutions, we have contributed to enhancing efforts to decarbonize the sector, creating many job opportunities for homegrown industry talent in coming years."

The event was attended by Ahmed bin Ali Mohammed Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Co-Chair of the UAE-UK Business Council for the UAE, and Lord Edward Udny-Lister, a former Special Envoy of the UK Government, Strategic Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Co-Chair of the UAE-UK Business Council.

To celebrate the companies’ 10-year alliance, Kelly presented Janahi with a commemorative blade from a Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engine, which has become the engine of choice for more than 60 global operators of the iconic Airbus A330, with more than 1,400 engines currently in service. Janahi also presented Kelly with a sailboat sculpture - a symbol of Emirati national traditions and culture - made from Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engine blades.

