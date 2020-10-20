Saqr Ghobash becomes President of Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, took over the presidency of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, AIPU, from his counterpart, Atef Al Tarawneh, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Jordan.

The AIPU, which was founded in 1974, gathers parliaments and consultative councils from 22 Arab countries, with the aim of promoting dialogue and joint action, coordinating the overall Arab parliamentary efforts, exchanging legislative expertise, and converging the work of Arab parliaments in various events and international organisations.

After assuming the presidency of the union, Ghobash said, "We are looking forward to the next period of the union’s work, which will be a turning point in the development of joint parliamentary action and its mechanisms, keeping pace with rapid regional and international changes.

"

He then stressed the importance of encouraging parliamentary diplomacy and coordinating related efforts while participating in regional and international parliamentary events, which will help maintain regional and international security and peace.

The FNC joined the union on 16th March, 1975, with the UAE being one of the first Arab countries to join, reflecting the council’s keenness, since its inception, to reinforce Arab unity and cooperation.